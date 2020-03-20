Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Surprise Fans With Instagram Live Concert

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are joining forces for a special livestreamed concert.

The couple announced their upcoming Instagram live show on Friday, providing some entertainment for fans stuck at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Mendes shared the news on his Twitter account “Hi guys ❤️ Camila Cabello and I will be going live on my IG at 3pm PT/6pm ET for an at-home concert with Global Citizen and WHO. Can’t wait to see you all soon x #TogetherAtHome.”

Hi guys❤️ @Camila_Cabello and I will be going live on my IG at 3pm PT/6pm ET for an at-home concert with @GlblCtzn and @WHO. Can’t wait to see you all soon x #TogetherAtHome — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) March 20, 2020

While the pair didn’t give fans much time to prepare for the mini-concert, but with two collabs, “I Know What You Did Last Summer”, last year’s mega-hit “Senorita”, and a catalogue of solo bops the show will be one you won’t want to miss.

“Give yourself the love and patience you deserve right now,” Mendes said during the live concert.

Cabello added, “It’s nice to see as human beings we are really coming together.”

Cabello and Mendes followed a number of musicians performing live mid-quarantine, including Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, John Legend and Chris Martin.

Their shared livestream can be viewed on Mendes’ Instagram channel.