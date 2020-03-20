Idris Elba Releases New Rap Song From Quarantine

Idris Elba. Photo: Matt Crossick/Empics
Idris Elba is using his experiences with the coronavirus as creative fuel.

Elba was one of the high-profile celebrities to contract COVID-19. The multitalented entertainer, who has experience acting, rapping, DJing and even fighting, released a new rap song inspired by his experiences with the pandemic.

Music therapy.

“‘The Long Road 2. Creating is living right now,” Elba captioned the song’s post on Instagram. “Music therapy.” He raps, “My leading lady is really my wife, she a stuntwoman but she’s risking her life.”

Elba is among a growing list of high-profile stars, which includes Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Andy Cohen, to be afflicted with COVID-19.

