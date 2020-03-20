James Gunn Says He Has ‘No Idea’ What Vin Diesel’s ‘Alpha Groot’ Comments Mean

James Gunn is addressing those “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3” comments from star Vin Diesel.

The actor, who stars as Groot in the beloved films, teased the upcoming instalment while promoting “Bloodshot” earlier this year, telling Comic Book, “I only have two words about that character and it is ‘Alpha Groot.'”

But according to Gunn, the franchise’s director, he has “no idea” what Diesel means.

While answering some fan questions, Gunn said, “Maybe he just means the most awesome Groot ever?”

In another tweet, he wrote, “I think he was talking about what he imagined the future Groot to be.” Adding that Diesel hasn’t even read the script for “Guardians 3”.

We guess fans will just have to wait for “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3”, scheduled for release in 2022.