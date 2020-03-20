Miley Cyrus & Hailey Bieber Have A Conversation About Their Relationships With Religion

Miley Cyrus and Hailey Bieber are having an open dialogue about religion.

Cyrus and Bieber linked up for the latest episode of their Instagram Live “Bright Minded” make-up series. The “R” stands for “reliable,” but the conversation drifted to the topic of religion.

The two were raised Christian but went in very different directions as adults. While Bieber developed a strong relationship with her higher-power, Cyrus has yet to rekindle a devout relationship with God.

“I think there’s a difference between being raised in church and then being an adult and having your own relationship with God,” Bieber said. “I feel like I’ve found my footing with spirituality and faith and church.”

“I’ve found a church community that works for me where I feel supported and loved and accepted,” she continued.

Cyrus had different experiences: “I was raised going to church as a believer, and that was a really important part of my life. And I kind of fell off that path a little bit because I think I had a hard time finding a relationship with God that worked for me as an adult.”

“I think what I just took away from you is I’m allowed to decide what my relationship is with spirituality as an adult that doesn’t have to be aligned with the way it was when I was brought up,” she continued.

Bieber’s husband, Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber, shares her sense of spirituality.