Josh Groban Sings In The Shower During Livestream

The team over at ET Canada has been known to sing in the shower from time-to-time and Josh Groban is no different.

The four-time Grammy-nominee took part in a 30-minute “Billboard Live At-Home” performance over a Facebook live stream. Groban, 39, started the performance at home by his piano but ended it in an unexpected place: his shower.

Groban performed “February Song,” Great Lake Swimmer’s “Changing Colours” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water” among others. He wrapped things up by stepping into his shower and singing “You Raise Me Up”.

“This is a song that is so needed in times of trouble, divisiveness, fear and anxiety,” he said of “Bridge Over Troubled Water”. “I do believe that we can do this together.”

Groban joins an endlessly growing list of musicians including John Legend and Charlie Puth who have live-streamed concerts from home amid the coronavirus outbreak.