Rihanna Offers To Purchase $1 Million Worth Of Ventilators For People Of Barbados

Rihanna is looking to support the people of Barbados amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced that Rihanna — who was born in Saint Michael, Barbados — has offered to purchased more than $1 million worth of ventilators, per Kevz Politics.

#BREAKING – Barbados PM Mia Mottley announces that Barbadian songstress @rihanna has offered to purchase ventilators worth a total BB$1.4 million (US$700,000) for Barbados as it tackles the coronavirus pandemic pic.twitter.com/0gjOdsPEYF — Kevz Politics (@KevzPolitics) March 21, 2020

Rihanna has strong philanthropic ties to her homeland. She founded the Clara Lionel Foundation in honour of her grandparents, which supports the Clara Braithwaite Center for Oncology and Nuclear Medicine at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados.

Stars from all facets of entertainment continue to support global efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, from donating to entertaining via live streams.