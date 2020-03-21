Rihanna’s Foundation Donates $5 Million To Coronavirus Rapid-Response Efforts

On Saturday, Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation announced today that it has donated $5 Million to COVD-19 rapid response efforts in the United States and across the globe.

“CLF is supporting on-the-ground partners working on the frontlines of disaster response especially those focused on protecting and serving marginalized communities — helping the most vulnerable in the United States, the Caribbean and in Africa prepare for what is to come,” reads a press release from the organization.

“Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities–those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic.” said Justine Lucas, executive director of the Clara Lionel Foundation.

CLF’s funding will be channelled through the organization’s partners at Direct Relief, Partners In Health, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee, World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and others.

The funds will support such efforts as: local food banks serving at-risk communities and the elderly in the United States; acceleration of testing and care in countries like Haiti and Malawi, as well as the mobilization of resources and additional capacity and support for Native communities; protective equipment for frontline health workers and diagnostic labs, the establishment and maintenance of intensive care units, and acceleration of the development of vaccines and other therapies across the globe; healthcare worker training, virus prevention and containment in countries that will be on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response; and distribution of critical respiratory supplies.

“CLF believes that one of the most powerful weapons we have against COVID-19 is preparedness,” the release adds. “Protecting our frontline health workers and marginalized communities around the world requires getting ahead of it fast and the time to act is now.”

Previously, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced that Rihanna — who was born in Saint Michael, Barbados — has offered to purchase more than $700,000 worth of ventilators, per Kevz Politics.

#BREAKING – Barbados PM Mia Mottley announces that Barbadian songstress @rihanna has offered to purchase ventilators worth a total BB$1.4 million (US$700,000) for Barbados as it tackles the coronavirus pandemic pic.twitter.com/0gjOdsPEYF — Kevz Politics (@KevzPolitics) March 21, 2020

Rihanna has strong philanthropic ties to her homeland. She founded the Clara Lionel Foundation in honour of her grandparents, which supports the Clara Braithwaite Center for Oncology and Nuclear Medicine at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados.

Stars from all facets of entertainment continue to support global efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, from donating to entertaining via live streams.