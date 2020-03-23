Taylor Swift Addresses Leaked Recording Between Her & Kanye West

Taylor Swift has been vindicated thanks to a leaked video of the phone call between her and Kanye west over the “controversial” lyrics about her in his 2016 song “Famous”.

The song contains the infamous lyric, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? Because I made that b***h famous.”

While West and wife Kim Kardashian have claimed that Swift was made aware of the lyric before the song’s release, Swift has continually maintained she was not. Kardashian offered supposed proof when she posted snippets of a recording of West’s telephone conversation with Swift, which appears to show Swift giving her blessing.

As ET reported at the time, “West and Swift’s conversation was presented in a series of short clips, so it’s difficult to discern some portions of their conversation.” The part of the conversation in which West supposedly reads her the “b***h” line was not shown.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Swift called West “two-faced” and insisted she was not provided with the lyrics that ended up in “Famous”. “And then when I heard the song, I was like, ‘I’m done with this,” she said. “If you want to be on bad terms, let’s be on bad terms, but just be real about it.”

However, the full unedited conversation has been leaked online, proving indisputably that West and Kardashian were not forthright about what happened, and that West read Swift a different lyric during their conversation, which included no mention of the “b***h” line.

KIM K AND KANYE AND THE MOST DESPICABLE, GROSS AND MANIPULATIVE PEOPLE IN THE INDUSTRY THEY LIED ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT IN 2016 AND THIS THREAD OF THE LEAKED PHONE CONVERSATION WILL SHOW YOU THAT. pic.twitter.com/jCw07z8Vpf — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, 𝒜𝓃𝓊 (@redligion) March 21, 2020

The way taylor knew that she was on the verge of overexposure and that the media was already taking hits at her for no reason and kim and kanye manipulated the situation in THEIR favour by illegally recording the phone conversation and posting the EDITED clips is so gross… pic.twitter.com/ihMmWZJMkx — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, 𝒜𝓃𝓊 (@redligion) March 21, 2020

In the leaked recording (above), West tells Swift, “So my next single, I wanted you to tweet it … so that’s why I’m calling you. I wanted you to put the song out. After West mentions one of the lyrics is “controversial,” she nervously asks what it says.

He warns her that “it’s gonna go Eminem a little bit” and to “brace yourself for a second.”

She asks if the lyrics are “gonna be mean,” with West telling her that his wife felt the line was “too crazy” but then came to love it. “It’s like my wife’s favourite f**king line,” he says.

“So it says, ‘To all my Southside n****s that know me best/ I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex,” continues West with a chuckle. A relieved Swift laughs, and responds, “That’s not mean.”

West also wanted Swift to tweet out her support of the song, but tells West she needs to “think about it because it is absolutely crazy.”

She added, “I thought it was going to be like, ‘That stupid, dumb bitch.’ But it’s not.”

West did say that he would send Swift the final version, but as her team has always stated, he never did.

“I’m going to send you the song and send you the exact wording and everything about it, right? And then we could sit and talk through it.” As the call ends, West promises, “I’m gonna go lay this verse, and I’m gonna send it to you right now.” Swift responded, “Send it to me. I’m excited.”

The leaked call also included seven minutes of West just talking about himself and him being “a good like 20, 30 million” in personal debt.

“It’s like even in debt, he moves around like he’s like a billionaire. I’m like, yeah, I’m a cultural trillionaire!” West told Swift.

“I, Kanye West, the guy who created the genre of music that is the Weeknd, that is Drake … Every single person that makes music right now, (their) favourite album is The College Dropout. Every single person that makes music. But, I went into debt to my wife by $6 million working on a f***ing house, less than like a few months ago, and I was able to pay her back before Christmas and s*** like that. So, you know, when I talk about Nike, the idea that they wouldn’t give me a percentage, that I could make something that was so tangible, when Drake was just rapping me into the motherf***ing trashcan, that I could have something that was tangible that showed my creativity and expressed myself, that also could be a business that I could have a five-times multiple on and actually be able to sell it for like a hundred million, 200 million or a billion dollars, that was very serious.”

West continued, “I’m 100% going to be like a multi, multi, multi-billionaire. I think it’s fun that I can like be like Charlie Sheen and be like, ‘Hey, like, I got AIDS.’ …. I told Drake that the other night. I was like, ‘Yo, Drake, I’m in personal debt.’ And for me to tell Drake, the f***ing number one bachelor in the world that can f***ing rap anybody into a trashcan, that lives four blocks down the street from my wife and like basically f***s all of her friends, that I’m in personal debt, it’s such a like putting down the sword or … showing the hand, that I don’t have my poker face on with any of you guys.”

Swift addressed the leak in two Instagram Story posts on Monday. While Swift acknowledged she had been “telling the truth the whole time,” she used the moment instead to bring attention to The World Health Organization and Feeding America.

Photo: Taylor Swift/Instagram Story

Photo: Taylor Swift/Instagram Story

Her friend Todrick Hall celebrated the truth being told.

“My heart breaks listening to that phone call, the fact that she even picked up the phone and wasted her valuable time to listen to that nincompoop speak is just a testament to how great a human she is,” he tweeted.

My heart breaks listening to that phone call, the fact that she even picked up the phone and wasted her valuable time to listen to that nincompoop speak is just a testament to how great a human she is. #KanyeWestIsOverParty — Todrick Hall (@todrick) March 21, 2020

“The sad part is that I’m sure there will be no apology from him or the millions of people who took those gifs of a conversation & trailer of an actual conversation as fact without ever hearing the convo in full,” another of many tweets read.

The sad part is that I’m sure there will be no apology from him or the millions of people who took those gifs of a conversation & trailer of an actual conversation as fact without ever hearing the convo in full. #KanyeWestIsOverParty — Todrick Hall (@todrick) March 21, 2020

“I’m not a fan of cancel culture & people make mistakes but THIS is clearly no mistake. The entire thing is manipulative and calculated and awkward to even hear her have to respond to his non-question questions,” Hall continued. “Love you @taylorswift13 for always taking the high road, for letting karma do her motha f**kin thang, for using your wit, pen and guitar to share your art instead of relying on the verified check of other musicians, for being HONEST & for being a real one! PeriodT!”

I’m not a fan of cancel culture & people make mistakes but THIS is clearly no mistake. The entire thing is manipulative and calculated and awkward to even hear her have to respond to his non-question questions. 🙄 — Todrick Hall (@todrick) March 21, 2020

A weaker human/artist could’ve let this ruin them and no one ever asks what this has done to her mental health, we just assume she’s a robot and she can handle anything. So glad that she’s a fucking boss ass bitch and it only made her stronger!!! — Todrick Hall (@todrick) March 21, 2020

Love you @taylorswift13 for always taking the high road, for letting karma do her motha f**kin thang, for using your wit, pen and guitar to share your art instead of relying on the verified check of other musicians, for being HONEST & for being a real one! PeriodT! — Todrick Hall (@todrick) March 21, 2020

some people are forgetting that pink has been right all along #KanyeWestIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/ilJ6Rt0bXi — riley ⁵ (@blueorangegayed) March 21, 2020

this is why kris jenner is superior and always has been superior #KanyeWestIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/LfDNCoQ58o — chris (@sweeterheavens) March 21, 2020

The way the leaked full phone call is consistent with everything she said in her statement bk in 2016. The way the way the way#KanyeWestIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/TzkPHrrz24 — 🇯🇲 DAYlight☀️☀️ (@DaynerysSwift) March 21, 2020

"I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time" #KanyeWestIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/T1N6o3SSzT — a (@swiftxlover) March 21, 2020

No one believed Taylor except her loyal fans. Kanye & Kim literally ruined her in 2016 to the point where she had to stay away from the public for awhile. #KanyeWestIsOverParty is trending because justice is finally served. — Laura The Swiftie (@LauraTheSwiftie) March 21, 2020

Kanye and Kim really watched everything Taylor built crumble. They watched as it destroyed her mental health to the point of self-isolation. They watched and said nothing. And for what? A shitty lyric in a song no one remembers now? #KanyeWestIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/78Qj0yrh1J — Joey | Lover Fest West 🦋 (@LessGorgeousJoe) March 21, 2020