Taylor Swift Told The Truth: Leaked Recording Proves Kanye West Never Previewed The Actual ‘Famous’ Lyrics For Her

Taylor Swift has been vindicated thanks to a leaked video of the phone call between her and Kanye west over the “controversial” lyrics about her in his 2016 song “Famous”.

The song contains the infamous lyric, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? Because I made that b***h famous.”

While West and wife Kim Kardashian have claimed that Swift was made aware of the lyric before the song’s release, Swift has continually maintained she was not. Kardashian offered supposed proof when she posted snippets of a recording of West’s telephone conversation with Swift, which appears to show Swift giving her blessing.

As ET reported at the time, “West and Swift’s conversation was presented in a series of short clips, so it’s difficult to discern some portions of their conversation.” The part of the conversation in which West supposedly reads her the “b***h” line was not shown.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Swift called West “two-faced” and insisted she was not provided with the lyrics that ended up in “Famous”. “And then when I heard the song, I was like, ‘I’m done with this,” she said. “If you want to be on bad terms, let’s be on bad terms, but just be real about it.”

However, the full unedited conversation has been leaked online, proving indisputably that West and Kardashian were not forthright about what happened, and that West read Swift a different lyric during their conversation, which included no mention of the “b***h” line.

KIM K AND KANYE AND THE MOST DESPICABLE, GROSS AND MANIPULATIVE PEOPLE IN THE INDUSTRY THEY LIED ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT IN 2016 AND THIS THREAD OF THE LEAKED PHONE CONVERSATION WILL SHOW YOU THAT.

The way taylor knew that she was on the verge of overexposure and that the media was already taking hits at her for no reason and kim and kanye manipulated the situation in THEIR favour by illegally recording the phone conversation and posting the EDITED clips is so gross… pic.twitter.com/ihMmWZJMkx — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, 𝒜𝓃𝓊 (@redligion) March 21, 2020

In the leaked recording (above), West tells Swift, “So my next single, I wanted you to tweet it … so that’s why I’m calling you. I wanted you to put the song out. After West mentions one of they lyrics is “controversial,” she nervously asks what it says.

He warns her that “it’s gonna go Eminem a little bit” and to “brace yourself for a second.”

She asks if the lyrics are “gonna be mean,” with West telling her that his wife felt the line was “too crazy” but then came to love it. “It’s like my wife’s favourite f**king line,” he says.

“So it says, ‘To all my Southside n****s that know me best/ I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex,” continues West with a chuckle. A relieved Swift laughs, and responds, “That’s not mean.”

West also wanted Swift to tweet out her support of the song, but tells West she needs to “think about it because it is absolutely crazy.”

some people are forgetting that pink has been right all along

this is why kris jenner is superior and always has been superior

The way the leaked full phone call is consistent with everything she said in her statement bk in 2016.

"I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time"

THE WORLD OWES TAYLOR SWIFT AN APOLOGY

No one believed Taylor except her loyal fans. Kanye & Kim literally ruined her in 2016 to the point where she had to stay away from the public for awhile.

Kanye and Kim really watched everything Taylor built crumble. They watched as it destroyed her mental health to the point of self-isolation. They watched and said nothing. And for what? A shitty lyric in a song no one remembers now?