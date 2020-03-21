Ellen DeGeneres Talks Social Distancing And Self-Isolating With Jennifer Aniston, James Corden And More Celebs

In the midst of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Ellen DeGeneres has been using social media to share how she’s been practicing social distancing, showing fans how she and wife Portia de Rossi have been keeping occupied while self-isolating in their home.

On Saturday, she shared a special video recapping her social media posts from Friday, proving DeGeneres was keeping herself plenty busy.

In addition to chatting with Jennifer Aniston — who revealed she was using the time at home to clean out her closet — DeGeneres also spoke with James Corden about how he and his family are staying positive in the midst of the international health crisis.

Meanwhile, DeGeneres also demonstrated she’d been working on perfecting a few card tricks, with illusionist David Blaine chiming in to offer his support.

Then, after Brandi Carlile nominated DeGeneres to participate in the #IStayHomeFor challenge, she delivered her answer, and tagged former First Lady Michelle Obama, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Bruno Mars, Leonardo DiCaprio, and The Weeknd to join in.