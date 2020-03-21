‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Is Moving Out Of His Parent’s House

The most recent “Bachelor” Peter Weber didn’t find love on the show but he still has some big news–he is moving out of his parent’s house.

Weber, 28, made the announcement on his Instagram during a live Q&A.

Responding to a person who questioned if he had “any plans to not live at home,” the pilot proceeded to sing “Leaving on a Jet Plane” by John Denver while his parents looked on.

“But real talk yes, either NYC for about a year or LA,” Weber added.

“Don’t let the door hit ya on the way out!” Peter Sr. can be heard joking in the background while Barbara quickly added, “We’re empty nesters!”

Barbara has previously spoken to E! News about why Peter hasn’t made the choice to move out.

“First of all, we are a very, very close family. Very close…we’re basically one. We support each other in every which way, and we’re each other’s best friends, not just parents. We’re everything to each other,” she explained before adding that their Cuban heritage also plays a big part.

“People forget: I’m Cuban, OK… In old time Cuba, the kids would be at home and in their 20s they would get married, and they would still live at home,” she said, according to the outlet. “They would have children, and the grandparents… it was one big happy family. Everybody living at home. So contrary to what a lot of people say like, ‘can’t wait to get rid of the kids,’ our culture is a little bit different, and not that one is right and one is wrong, we want to keep that family tie, that unity together,” she said. “And that’s one of the reasons that Peter and my other son Jack are still living at home, because there’s no reason really to move out.”