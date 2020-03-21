Meghan Markle No Longer Listed As ‘HRH’ On Smart Works’ Website

It isn’t a surprise, but the time as come for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to no longer be listed as Their Royal Highnesses or HRH.

The two, who will cease all royal duties at the end of March, have started to see the first effect of their new life with the charity Smart Works no longer referring to Meghan as “Our Royal Patron HRH The Duchess of Sussex” on their website but simply “The Duchess of Sussex”.

Meghan will continue to act as patron of the charity which “provides high quality interview clothes and interview training to unemployed women in need.”

Last year, Meghan designed a capsule collection for Smart Works to benefit the charity which sold out almost instantly.

The move from Smart Works won’t be the last change Harry and Meghan see over the coming week. As of April 1, the couple is to give up their Royal Sussex name and unveil the next chapter in their lives through their Instagram page.

Harry and Meghan’s official website states that come the spring transition, they “do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory” and that they “will no longer actively use their HRH titles, as they will no longer be working members of the family as of Spring 2020.”