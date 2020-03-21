Brad Paisley, Jake Owen, Kelsea Ballerini And Morgan Evans Pay Tribute To Kenny Rogers By Performing His Songs

Several country stars are paying musical tribute to Kenny Rogers, who passed away Friday at age 81.

Brad Paisley took to Instagram to share a video of himself performing a sombre acoustic cover of Rogers’ “Sweet Music Man”.

RELATED: Country Music Icon Kenny Rogers Dead At 81

“We’ll miss you, Kenny,” he says sadly after finishing the song.

Jake Owen likewise offered a performance of a Rogers classic, sharing the video on Twitter.

In his video, Owen sings Rogers’ hit love ballad “She Believes In Me”.

“Lil tribute to The Gambler @_KennyRogers… one of my favourite songs ever,” he wrote in the caption.

Lil tribute to The Gambler @_KennyRogers … one of my favorite songs ever. pic.twitter.com/Y9JmILrjG8 — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) March 21, 2020

Also honouring the later singer were Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans, who teamed up for Rogers’ hit duet with Dolly Parton, “Islands in the Stream”.

“For Mr. Rogers- thank you for your music, may you rest well,” she wrote.

For Mr. Rogers- thank you for your music, may you rest well 🤍 // @Morgan_Evans pic.twitter.com/3oFFROax6r — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 21, 2020

Rogers passed away Friday evening, with the family issuing a statement to revealing he “passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.”