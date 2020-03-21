Wyclef Jean Performs On Inaugural Episode Of ‘Unplugged At Home’

MTV made the move to change “Unplugged” to “Unplugged at Home” during the coronavirus pandemic and there was no one better than Wyclef Jean to kick off the new rendition.

Wyclef performed the inaugural 10 minute set with “If I Was President”, “Gone Til November” and his Shakira collab “Hips Don’t Lie”.

MTV has launched the #AloneTogether campaign which “Unplugged at Home” is a part of. The social media initiative encourages youth to practice social distancing in the hope of “flattening the curve” of the coronavirus outbreak.

A number of other artists for the show will be announced over the coming weeks.