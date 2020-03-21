Justin Timberlake Talks His And Britney Spears’ Matching Denim Outfits

It is a look that will go down in history.

During the 2001 American Music Awards, the then couple Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears hit the red carpet in matching head-to-toe denim outfits.

Timberlake made an appearance on his *NSYNC bandmate’s podcast “The Daily Podcast” from Lance Bass where the two took a walk down memory lane.

“You can kind of rock that one today,” Timberlake teased Bass.

Bass did agree that “denim on denim is kind of popular” but said that he wouldn’t wear it to a big event.

“You do a lot of things when you’re young and in love,” the “Man in the Mirror” singer added.

The two also looked back at their time in the boy band as they celebrate the 20-year anniversary of their album No Strings Attached revealing that they are still in a group chat with Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and JC Chasez.

Timberlake expressed that he does hope they can all get together face-to-face to “just talk” about a reunion.

Meanwhile, on social media, the group has been paying tribute to their 20th anniversary with an array of posts.