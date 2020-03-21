Debi Mazar Tests Positive For COVID-19

Debi Mazar is joining the growing list of celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The “Younger” actress revealed the news on her Instagram on Saturday, reassuring her followers that she is feeling “ok”.

“About a month ago my entire home(husband and two teen daughters) got an odd bug-Low grade fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches, ears ringing and a dry cough.It cleared up quickly. Seasonal I thought? but it felt unusual/different…” she wrote.

“Two weeks later, March 15th, I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches, and 102.4 fever. I figured maybe I got the flu or..Corona?😬 I had had cocktails the evening prior, and smoked a few cigarettes. I figured I had jacked my immune system from having a fun night with friends,” Mazar continued to explain.

She then tried to get tested for coronavirus from a “doctor/friend” but was told she didn’t meet the criteria as she didn’t travelled outside the country or been around someone else who had the disease.

“I found this kind of a CRAZY criteria for a NY’er as I had taken the subway, gone to the theatre,the grocery store, the pharmacy, hair salon, etc,” Mazar noted.

Eventually, Mazar found a place to get tested and five days later she learned the results were positive.

She added, “I’m hoping I’ve been through the worst of it already. Its very ‘morphy’. One day I feel crappy and the next I’m normal. Today my lungs are heavy, but I’m tough. I can breath, and I’m going to heal here, in my own home!”

Mazar and the rest of her family are now in self-quarantine.

“Anyhow, stay home people! Protect yourselves&your loved ones,” she said finishing her post.