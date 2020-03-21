James Middleton & Alizee Thevenet Postpone Wedding Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet have had to postpone their wedding plans.

The younger brother of the Duchess of Cambridge was set to marry his fiancée this summer but due to the coronavirus, the two have reportedly decided to delay the date.

“It’s very sad, but it’s just not practical to hold it in this crisis,” a friend told the Daily Mail.

They added, “Holding an AngloFrench wedding is impossible in the coming months and is still likely to be difficult in the summer,” the friend continued. “They would prefer to wait until all their guests are able — and happy — to attend.”

Middleton and Thevenet met at the South Kensington Club in 2018 when the French City worker came over to say hello to Middleton’s dog, Ella.

A year later the two announced their engagement on Instagram.

Middleton and Thevenet would not comment to the Daily Mail on their wedding plans.