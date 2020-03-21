Nyle DiMarco Thinks He Has Coronavirus But Won’t Get Tested, ‘In A Perfect World I Would Take That Test’

Model and “Dancing with the Stars” champ Nyle DiMarco believes he has coronavirus but he isn’t going to get tested.

The deaf model, 30, signed his message on Twitter.

He said, “I’d really like to stress the importance of testing. Of course testing is critical and it’s been proven in some countries like South Korea to greatly help the efforts of combating Coronavirus. In a perfect world I would take that test. However, the U.S. lacks enough test kits for everyone. If you are healthy and if you have no respiratory issues I strongly encourage you to be mindful of sick patients and allow them to get tested if they need it more than you do. And please stay home.”

I’ve been really sick and I am now on the mend. It is very possible I contracted coronavirus and I have access to get tested but I do not want to. The reason is because there is a shortage of covid-19 test kits in the U.S. and the sick patients need it more than I do (see more) pic.twitter.com/PUqUYaufcn — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) March 21, 2020

“We’re all in this together. Let’s do it,” he ended his message with.