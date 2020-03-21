Steve Martin Relaxes Twitter With Banjo Music

Steve Martin is serenading us through the weekend.
The actor turned to Twitter where he shared a video of himself playing the banjo.
“Banjo balm,” he captioned the clip.
Martin is also a Grammy award-winning artist for Best Bluegrass Album in 2010 with his album The Crow: New Songs for the 5-String Banjo.
The soothing tune of Martin playing was enough to send fans into a relaxed state which is saying a lot in today’s climate.
“Thank you for that beautiful ditty,” Eric Stonestreet replied while Kim Cattrall added, “Thanks.@SteveMartinToGo Needed that.”
Other celebs also chimed in like Jenna Fisher who wrote, “Loved this! Love you Steve!” and Mia Farrow said, “Thank you Steve! Stay safe.”
See more reaction to Martin’s clip below: