Steve Martin Relaxes Twitter With Banjo Music

Steve Martin is serenading us through the weekend.

The actor turned to Twitter where he shared a video of himself playing the banjo.

“Banjo balm,” he captioned the clip.

Martin is also a Grammy award-winning artist for Best Bluegrass Album in 2010 with his album The Crow: New Songs for the 5-String Banjo.

The soothing tune of Martin playing was enough to send fans into a relaxed state which is saying a lot in today’s climate.

“Thank you for that beautiful ditty,” Eric Stonestreet replied while Kim Cattrall added, “Thanks.@SteveMartinToGo Needed that.”

Thank you for that beautiful ditty. — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) March 21, 2020

Other celebs also chimed in like Jenna Fisher who wrote, “Loved this! Love you Steve!” and Mia Farrow said, “Thank you Steve! Stay safe.”

See more reaction to Martin’s clip below:

Steve Martin. Because not all heroes wear capes. https://t.co/omfkdT2Yc5 — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) March 21, 2020

How is it that Steve Martin, w/o a word, in sweatpants, made me feel better than 25 celebs in makeup singing a song? https://t.co/Goauz9VoHR — Mark (@sparkmark71) March 21, 2020

Steve Martin had a bit on one of his 70's comedy albums about how it's impossible to be sad while listening to the banjo. Have a listen. It's true. https://t.co/WAMP2mmRYv — coopgrafik (@coopgrafik) March 21, 2020

Good for @SteveMartinToGo for adding a nice musical touch to this moment. People are finding different ways to be an encouragement and solidarity with a light touch. It's appreciated. https://t.co/whZuEH7bLR — Peter Wehner (@Peter_Wehner) March 21, 2020