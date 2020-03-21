Selena Gomez Demonstrates How To Wash Your Hands In #SafeHands Challenge

Selena Gomez has taken part in the #SafeHands challenge which shows celebs properly washing their hands.

“Now everyone is saying it is 40 seconds long which is the ‘ABC”s twice,” Gomez said of the length one should wash their hands for. “Who would have thought because I was clearly not washing my hands the right way.”

The singer then proceeded to instruct her fans on tips to properly soap up before rinsing.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Admits She Sometimes Thinks She’ll Be ‘Alone Forever’

.@SelenaGomez takes part in the #SafeHands challenge and challenges Cardi B, Gigi Hadid and Olivia Wilde to do it next. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eVJQnnG9i1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 22, 2020

“That is my challenge, I hope I did it well,” she added before passing the challenge on to Cardi B, Gigi Hadid and Olivia Wilde.

The Safe Hands Challenge was set out by the World Health Organization (WHO) where they asked a number of high profile people including Leonardo DiCaprio, Ivanka Trump, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Greta Thunberg to share videos of themselves properly washing their hands to help reduce to spread of COVID-19.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Jokes That Kissing Dylan Sprouse Was ‘Worst Day of My Life’ – Dylan Replies!

Check out more #SafeHands videos below:

Hey y'all! You gotta wash your hands, kids! Follow the @WHO guidelines and spend 40-60 seconds scrubbing off all those germs. And keep your little asses at home so we can stop this virus and get back to living! Love you all! Stay safe & stay healthy! #SafeHands #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/DnHSpspChW — Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) March 16, 2020

It doesn't take long to wash your hands, Reds!🧼💦 In 20 seconds, you can enjoy the below counter-attack and @Alex_OxChambo finish at least a few times over ⏱ Stay safe and keep #SafeHands pic.twitter.com/Uvnpj40YW7 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 21, 2020

Not everyone in the world has access to even the most basic supplies like soap and clean water. Join me now by visiting https://t.co/R8pabSf6Tk to help @CAREorg deliver lifesaving hygiene kits to the world’s most vulnerable communities. #SafeHands #FightWithCARE pic.twitter.com/QTl3sWBdui — Kaylee Bryant (@BryantmKaylee) March 21, 2020