Selena Gomez Demonstrates How To Wash Your Hands In #SafeHands Challenge

Selena Gomez has taken part in the #SafeHands challenge which shows celebs properly washing their hands.
“Now everyone is saying it is 40 seconds long which is the ‘ABC”s twice,” Gomez said of the length one should wash their hands for. “Who would have thought because I was clearly not washing my hands the right way.”
The singer then proceeded to instruct her fans on tips to properly soap up before rinsing.
RELATED: Selena Gomez Admits She Sometimes Thinks She’ll Be ‘Alone Forever’
“That is my challenge, I hope I did it well,” she added before passing the challenge on to Cardi B, Gigi Hadid and Olivia Wilde.
The Safe Hands Challenge was set out by the World Health Organization (WHO) where they asked a number of high profile people including Leonardo DiCaprio, Ivanka Trump, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Greta Thunberg to share videos of themselves properly washing their hands to help reduce to spread of COVID-19.
RELATED: Selena Gomez Jokes That Kissing Dylan Sprouse Was ‘Worst Day of My Life’ – Dylan Replies!
Check out more #SafeHands videos below: