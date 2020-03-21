Ruthie Ann Miles Expecting Third Child After Tragically Losing Her Two Daughters In Accident

Broadway star Ruthie Ann Miles had some exciting news to share on Saturday.

Miles announced that she and husband Jonathan Blumenstein are expecting their third child after losing both their daughter, Abigail Joy, 4, and their unborn child in March 2018.

“We’d like to announce our very happy news: We are expecting another child this spring!” Miles wrote on Instagram.

Abigail Joy and Miles were hit by a driver in 2018 in which Abigail died. Miles, who was pregnant with a little girl who she planned to name Sophia Rosemary, suffered injuries and ultimately had a miscarriage two months later.

Miles’ friend, Lauren, was also hurt and her son, Joshua, 1, was killed.

The driver later committed suicide.

“Thank you especially to the many of you who supported us in the aftermath of the crash, continually lifted us up in prayer, doused us with love, encouraged us, let us be and grieve these two years, and now rejoice with us in this new life,” Miles added in her post.

“We know Abigail Joy and Sophia would have loved being big sisters and are loving watching their family grown,” she finished, writing, “Love, Jonathan and Ruthie Ann.”

Walter McBride/WireImage

The Broadway community, which gathered around Miles and her family, showed an outpouring of love upon the happy news.

“Joyous news,” wrote Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson added, “I’m so happy for you” and Laura Benati said, “Oh Ruthie!!!! So many blessings! We love you so.”

Miles and Blumenstein are expecting their child this spring.