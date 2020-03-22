Idris Elba Discusses Coronavirus Diagnosis On New Apple TV+ Series ‘Oprah Talks COVID-19’

Oprah Winfrey is launching a new series for Apple TV+ to address the coronavirus pandemic.

The new show, “Oprah Talks COVID-19”, is Winfrey’s way of offering accurate, timely information in this time of crisis.

“Like millions of people all over the world, I’ve been staying safer at home for over a week now,” she said on social media to announce the new series.

“I know a lot of people are feeling stressed, overwhelmed, and uncertain,” she added. “Because of that, I wanted to offer some hope and gather thought leaders and people going through it to add some perspective.”

In the first episode, Winfrey speaks with Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre, who discuss the actor’s condition after he tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, Winfrey posted a preview clip of her conversation with Elba on Twitter and Instagram.

“One of the upsides of this whole drama is that we are forced to think together as a race, as a human race,” says Elba.

Which is why I FaceTimed @idriselba & his wife Sabrina who are safely quarantined together after he tested positive for COVID-19. Idris fills me in on his journey and Sabrina reveals the result of her test after they decided to quarantine together. pic.twitter.com/HETVZeqCPE — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 22, 2020

“Oprah Talks COVID-19” is streaming now on Apple TV+, and is also available to watch for those who don’t have a subscription. The first episode can be seen right here.