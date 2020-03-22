Neil Diamond Debuts New Coronavirus-Themed Version Of ‘Sweet Caroline’: ‘Hands… Washing Hands’

Neil Diamond is offering some hygiene advice in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and he’s using one of his biggest hit songs to do it.

In a video the 79-year-old music icon shared on Twitter, he tells his followers, “I know we’re going through a rough time right now, but I love ya, and I think if we sing together we might just feel a little bit better. Give it a try.”

Diamond, sitting in front of a fireplace while strumming an acoustic guitar, launches into his classic “Sweet Caroline”, slyly changing the lyrics to add some advice on how everyone should be responding to COVID-19.

“Hands… washing hands,” he sings, “reaching out… don’t touch me, I won’t touch you…”

Stay safe out there! “Hands… washing hands..” 🎶 pic.twitter.com/QaRB1qZshp — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) March 22, 2020

Since it was posted on Saturday evening, Diamond’s video has already amassed more than 830,000 views.

Diamond’s video came hours after Liam Gallagher posted a similar video, scrubbing his hands in the sink while transforming Oasis hit “Champagne Supernova” into “Champagne Soapernova,” ending the brief performance with a message to his fans.

“Wash yer hands, ya little f**kers!” he declared.