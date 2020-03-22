‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Jokes About Madonna’s ‘Fried Fish’ Parody Of ‘Vogue’

Madonna took to social media recently to share a coronavirus-inspired parody of her hit “Vogue”, inexplicably changing the lyrics to become a song proclaiming her love for “fried fish.”

In the video, the 61-year-old star is seen in her bathroom, singing into a hairbrush.

“Weird Al” Yankovic had something to say about Madonna’s video.

Having parodied countless songs over the years, ranging from “Gangster’s Paradise” (“Amish Paradise”) to Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” (“Eat It”) to Madonna’s own “Like a Virgin” (“Like a Surgeon”), Yankovic knows a thing or two about song parodies.

“See?” he wrote in response to Madonna’s video. “Not so easy, is it?”

See? Not so easy, is it? https://t.co/LY9Qha35RK — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) March 21, 2020

Instead of the original lyrics — “Come on, vogue/Let your body move to the music (move to the music)/Hey, hey, hey/Come on, vogue/Let your body go with the flow (go with the flow)/You know you can do it” — Madonna substituted, “Come on, go/Let’s go eat some fried fish/Come on, vogue, I mean go/Cause there’s no more pasta/Oh no, we’re gonna eat some fried fish, yeah.”

“Living in special times,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank GOD for imagination and fried fish!”