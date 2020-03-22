Kate Middleton Shares Sweet Message To Moms For U.K. Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day won’t be taking place in North America until May, but Sunday, March 22 marks the annual celebration of moms in the U.K.

In honour of Mother’s Day, Kate Middleton shared a celebratory message on Twitter.

“To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time,” wrote the Duchess of Cambridge.

Accompanying those words were four photos: one of her and husband Prince William giving piggyback rides to children George and Charlotte; a photo of her mother, Carole Middleton, holding infant Kate in her arms; and another of young William with his mother, Princess Diana.

The final photo is a painting of a vase full of colourful flowers, painted by Prince George.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also issued a Mother’s Day post on their Sussex Royal Instagram page, writing, “No matter what you call your mum, this Mother’s Day in the UK, we honour the mums all over the world who do so much every single day, and now more than ever. Thank you.”