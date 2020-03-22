Opera Star Placido Domingo Reveals He’s Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Legendary opera star Placido Domingo has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a statement shared via social media, the 79-year-old singer wrote that he felt it was his “moral duty” to go public with the news.

“My family and I are all in self isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary,” he wrote on Facebookall . “Currently we are all in good health but I experienced fever and cough symptoms therefore deciding to get tested and the result came back positive.”

Domingo encouraged everyone who reads his message to follow the guidelines set out by the World Health Organization to mitigate the spread of the virus, including frequent hand-washing and social distancing. RELATED: Idris Elba Discusses Coronavirus Diagnosis On New Apple TV+ Series ‘Oprah Talks COVID-19’

“Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon,” he wrote. “Please follow your local government’s guidelines and regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves but our entire community.”

Domingo made headlines earlier in the week when he resigned from the Opera Union and donated $500,000 to programs aimed at ending sexual harassment. His resignation follows the completion of a four-month investigation by the American Guild of Musical Artists over the claims of 10 women who accused him of sexual harassment.

RELATED: US Opera Union Probe Finds Plácido Domingo Abused Power

The investigation determined that Domingo had “engaged in inappropriate activity, ranging from flirtation to sexual advances, in and outside of the workplace,” but “found no evidence Domingo had ever engaged in a quid pro quo or retaliated against any woman by not hiring her at LA Opera.”