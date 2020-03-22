Cardi B Goes Off At The White House Over Coronavirus Response: ‘What Is The Government Doing?’

Cardi B took to Instagram Live to blast the federal government for what she feels is an insufficient response to the escalating coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. in comparison with what she’s seen taking place in other parts of the world.

“I watched a YouTube video… it’s like a little documentary they did in Wuhan, China,” said the rapper. “When they put Wuhan, China in quarantine… they were spraying s**t in the streets. They were knocking on each door taking people’s temperature.”

She added: “My thing is while we’re quarantined at home, what is the government doing? Are y’all spraying s**t in the street, are y’all gonna one by one take our temperature to see if we got it? How am I supposed to know that I have the Coronavirus?”

Cardi B calls out the US government on IG Live: “While we're quarantined in our homes, what is the government doing? Are y'all spraying sh*t in the street, are yall gonna one by one take our temperature to see if we got it? How am I supposed to know that I have the Coronavirus?” pic.twitter.com/a21sADrasZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 21, 2020

Her latest message echoes an earlier one, in which she pleaded with someone in charge to let her know what’s going on.

“If you work at the f**king Pentagon, let a b***h know,” she declared.

“I need to know. I don’t know if you can tell, but I’m losing my f**king mind,” she added. “I want to get dressed up. I want to put a f**king lacefront on, I want to put on my f**king expensive outfits, and I want to go out. And I can’t!”