Prince George’s Impressive Artistic Talent Shown On Mother’s Day Card

Sunday marked Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom so naturally, the Royals had their own posts to put out.
Prince Charles shared a nice throwback photo of himself with Queen Elizabeth in 1950 and Buckingham Palace posted a photo from 1951 of the Queen and Queen Mother holding their hats from wind.
The Sussexes, who are in Canada where it is not Mother’s Day yet, went for a different approach listing a variety of termS to “call your mum.”
But it was one of the photos posted by the Cambridges that has everyone talking. A picture of the card that Prince George, 6, made for his mom Kate Middleton which features tissue paper flowers in a vase. It is clear that the future king inherited the artistic talents that run in the family.
George’s grandfather, Charles is an avid painter with Vanity Fair naming him “One of Britain’s Most Successful Living Painters” as he has sold over $2.8 million worth of his art with proceeds going towards charity. Kate is also known for her photography skills including recently taking important photos to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.
