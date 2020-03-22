Prince George’s Impressive Artistic Talent Shown On Mother’s Day Card

Sunday marked Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom so naturally, the Royals had their own posts to put out.

Prince Charles shared a nice throwback photo of himself with Queen Elizabeth in 1950 and Buckingham Palace posted a photo from 1951 of the Queen and Queen Mother holding their hats from wind.

The Sussexes, who are in Canada where it is not Mother’s Day yet, went for a different approach listing a variety of termS to “call your mum.”

But it was one of the photos posted by the Cambridges that has everyone talking. A picture of the card that Prince George, 6, made for his mom Kate Middleton which features tissue paper flowers in a vase. It is clear that the future king inherited the artistic talents that run in the family.

George’s grandfather, Charles is an avid painter with Vanity Fair naming him “One of Britain’s Most Successful Living Painters” as he has sold over $2.8 million worth of his art with proceeds going towards charity. Kate is also known for her photography skills including recently taking important photos to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

Twitter couldn’t get over George’s artistic talent at such a young age. See some of their responses below:

Everybody is impressed with Prince George's card! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 He does at 6 what I at 36 am incapable of doing! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/7foSdIKqsZ — Larissa Bona 🇧🇷 (@larissabona) March 22, 2020

Wow, such exquisite work, it’s a 3D, Prince William once shared Prince George is a good drawer, he’s so talented, just like his mum!👏👏👏🎉🎉🎉 https://t.co/bAqLBwEvhT — WyattKent❤️🇬🇧👀 (@wittythinkerby) March 22, 2020

New photos of Catherine with Charlotte and Catherine with her mother Carole. The card is from Prince George and it might be the most adorable thing I have seen today https://t.co/26aFviiKi5 — Women of Windsor (@WomenWindsor) March 22, 2020

🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 new photo of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte for Mother’s Day. Exactly what we all need right now 🥰😍🥰😍 https://t.co/BCIQygP75j — The Regal Watcher (@RegalWatcher) March 22, 2020