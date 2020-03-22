Pink Fires Back At Hater After Sharing Wacky Head-Shaving Video On Instagram While Isolating

Pink is one of many celebrities sharing her experience self-isolating at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

A video she posted to Instagram on Thursdayt features her husband, Carey Hart, sitting shirtless in a chair while the couple’s daughter, Willow, takes a clipper to his hair.

“Quarantine,” says Pink, who is filming.

Hart then takes the clipper and runs it through the middle of his head, leaving a wide hairless swath.

“We’re going ‘Full Metal Jacket’, people,” Pink jokes, adding, “When you can’t get to a barber, you just get rid of it.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “We’ve lost it. But we’re together! AT HOME.”

One commenter left a snarky response: “Good thing you get paid.”

Pink decided to respond. “I’m deeply sad that you feel the need to be rude and lash out, but I get it. We’re all feeling really scared,” she wrote back. “My advice to you would be to cultivate positivity and if you wanna reach out and be friendly, this community is here for you.”

In a subsequent Instagram post, Pink shared some of the things she’s been doing to keep busy while self-isolating with her family.

Among them: taking an online dance class with her daughter and listening to a Goop podcast about the coronavirus. Watch: