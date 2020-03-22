Rita Wilson Performs “Hip Hop Hooray” From Quarantine In Australia

Rita Wilson might be home from the hospital after contracting COVID-19 along with husband Tom Hanks, but the two are now under quarantine in their Australian home.

Wilson has decided to get creative during this isolation period which has included a video of her rapping Naughty by Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray”.

“Quarantine Stir Crazy. See it to believe it,” she captioned the video posted to Instagram.

She was flawless in her 4:41 minute performance where she didn’t miss a beat.

“Yessssssss R Greeky! ❤️❤️❤️” Jennifer Aniston commented.

Kris Jenner added, “OMG Rita I Love you!!!! Please come home!!!!!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼😍😍😍🙏🙏🙏”