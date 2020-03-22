Rita Wilson Performs “Hip Hop Hooray” From Quarantine In Australia

By Jamie Samhan.

Rita Wilson might be home from the hospital after contracting COVID-19 along with husband Tom Hanks, but the two are now under quarantine in their Australian home.

Wilson has decided to get creative during this isolation period which has included a video of her rapping Naughty by Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray”.

“Quarantine Stir Crazy. See it to believe it,” she captioned the video posted to Instagram.

See it to believe it

She was flawless in her 4:41 minute performance where she didn’t miss a beat.

“Yessssssss R Greeky! ❤️❤️❤️” Jennifer Aniston commented.

Kris Jenner added, “OMG Rita I Love you!!!! Please come home!!!!!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼😍😍😍🙏🙏🙏”

