Meghan McCain And Ben Domenech Expecting Baby After Miscarriage, Will Co-Host ‘The View’ From Home

Meghan McCain and her husband Ben Domenech shared some happy news on Sunday.

“The View” co-host made the announcement on her Twitter that they are expecting their first child together after suffering a miscarriage.

“Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all,” she wrote in her post.

McCain added that she has “consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with.”

Luckily, she has been given permission to continue with “The View” from the safety of her own home via satellite and “joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19 [the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus].”

“I am indebted to our producers and crew. I also want to acknowledge the heroes — the doctors, nurses, grocery and pharmacy workers, journalists, police officers, firemen and military — who are on the front lines of this fight,” McCain noted.

“Please stay safe,” she added. “Wash your hands and avoid public gatherings and I will continue to see you each morning on ‘The View’.”

A source close to the family told People “She and her family are very excited by the news. But right now, she’s finding strength at her role at ‘The View’. She knows her most important responsibility is to inform Americans to stay home and minimize the spread of the coronavirus.”