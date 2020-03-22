Donald Glover Drops Surprise New Album Featuring Ariana Grande And More

UPDATE: Donald Glover released the album, titled 3.15.20, on all digital streaming platforms on Sunday, March 22, a week after its release on DonaldGloverPresents.com.

There are two versions available: a continuous play version under “Donald Glover Presents,” and a standard track-by-track version under “Childish Gambino.”

Donald Glover gifted fans with a big surprise early Sunday morning — a 12-track new album!

The collection, available on donaldgloverpresents.com, features appearances by Ariana Grande, 21 Savage and SZA, and does not appear to have a title beyond Donald Glover Presents.

Information about the album was not released, with the website simply displaying a four-panel cover illustration of a crowd of people seemingly in the middle of a riot — which some fans noted was fitting considering the global coronavirus pandemic.

“The new donald glover do be hitting different during a global pandemic doe,” one fan wrote.

the new donald glover do be hitting different during a global pandemic doe pic.twitter.com/ZKldasargZ — adam (aka fizz) (@fizzetry) March 15, 2020

Another added, “After listening to Childish Gambino’s new album Donald Glover Presents. I am now convinced only Donald Glover can heal Corona.” See more reactions below.

After listening to Childish Gambino’s new album Donald Glover Presents. I am now convinced only Donald Glover can heal Corona. pic.twitter.com/iWV9EmifXC — Julian: into the Julian-Verse (@cooljulian5) March 15, 2020

Donald Glover dropping his album at 1am on a stream while the world is in chaos pic.twitter.com/u8bkKLrljw — kels (@kelsmoregon) March 15, 2020

DONALD GLOVER DROPPED A WHOLE ALBUM WITH NO WARNING IN THE MIDST OF A PANDEMIC???KING SHIT!!! pic.twitter.com/DFInHBDwhl — thahoeinhoseok ⁷ (@onperryshat) March 15, 2020

Saw Donald Glover trending i was scared he caught the corona.

Nope, new music pic.twitter.com/XaOBl3B60S — MassMan Pro (@MassManPro) March 15, 2020

Glover has previously stated that his latest tour and album would be his last under his alter-ego, Childish Gambino.

See more in the video below.

