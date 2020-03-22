Kim Kardashian Struggles To Squeeze Into Latex Outfit For Paris Fashion Week In ‘KUWTK’ Sneak Peek

The upcoming season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” will feature the Kardashian sisters’ trip to France for Paris Fashion Week, and a teaser clip features Kim getting ready — by cramming herself into a skin-tight suit made of latex.

“I gotta pee,” says Kourtney, who’s already been stuffed into her rubber suit.

“You’re gonna have to hold it until, like, two,” explains Kim as a crew of people fit her into her latex ensemble, punctuated by the occasional bleeped profanity.

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Dares Kris Jenner To Compliment Strangers In Sneak Peek At ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

“I literally feel like I pulled a muscle in my shoulder,” says a member of Kardashian’s latex “pit crew” after struggling to fit her into the latex.

“But guys,” Kardashian says once she’s all outfitted, “I’m gonna need the coat with the gloves. I’m gonna be all boxed in.”

As her latex gloves are pulled onto her fingers, Kim jokes, “This is like being a housewife, washing dishes with gloves.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Discovered A Lobster Walking Down The Street Of Her Neighbourhood

Fans can see what happens next when season 18 of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” premieres on Thursday, March 26.