Thomas Rhett Shares Sweet Lullaby He Wrote For His Baby Girl

By Jamie Samhan.

@thomasrhett/Instagram

Thomas Rhett shared a lullaby he wrote for his daughter, Lennon, but it has all of us ready for a nap.

The country singer shared the tune on Instagram where he first revealed that he is having issues getting his 1-month-old daughter to sleep and rocking doesn’t work anymore.

RELATED: Maren Morris And Thomas Rhett Lead 2020 ACM Award Nominees

“Lennon Love / My baby girl / Don’t you know that / You could change the world / With your sweet little smile and / Your gentle soul / Never let your flame grow cold,” he sang while playing the guitar.

View this post on Instagram

To Lennon

A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on

“Works every time,” he said with a smile before turning the camera off.

RELATED: Thomas Rhett And Wife Lauren Welcome Third Child

Rhett’s wife Lauren Akins gave birth on Feb. 10. The two are already parents to Willa Gray, 4, and Ada James, 2.

