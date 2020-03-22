Thomas Rhett Shares Sweet Lullaby He Wrote For His Baby Girl

Thomas Rhett shared a lullaby he wrote for his daughter, Lennon, but it has all of us ready for a nap.

The country singer shared the tune on Instagram where he first revealed that he is having issues getting his 1-month-old daughter to sleep and rocking doesn’t work anymore.

“Lennon Love / My baby girl / Don’t you know that / You could change the world / With your sweet little smile and / Your gentle soul / Never let your flame grow cold,” he sang while playing the guitar.

“Works every time,” he said with a smile before turning the camera off.

Rhett’s wife Lauren Akins gave birth on Feb. 10. The two are already parents to Willa Gray, 4, and Ada James, 2.