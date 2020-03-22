Report: Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive For COIVD-19

Recently incarcerated Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for COVID-19.

The disgraced Hollywood producer, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual assault, was one of two Wende Correctional Facility inmates to test positive officials told CNHI.

He has been isolated.

According to reports, he tested positive when entering the state prison system last Wednesday from Rikers Island.

Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, would not comment on his health but did note that “non essential” transfers of inmates have been suspended during the health crisis.

“There is no better breeding ground for this virus than a closed environment such as a correctional facility,” said Powers.

“Our team… has not heard anything like that yet,” said Weinstein PR chief Juda Engelmayer said on Sunday to Deadline. “I can’t tell you what I don’t know,”

Three state officers who came in contact with the two inmates who have tested for coronavirus have also contracted the disease. A number of other officers are being monitored.