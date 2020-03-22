Justin Bieber Hosts Instagram Live Church Service

Justin Bieber is using isolation to bring more people to church.

The “Yummy” singer invited his fans to remotely join him on Sunday, writing, “By no means do you need to believe in what I believe but know your loved and more than welcome to join me as I watch church today!”

Bieber watched the service with his fans, saying “I’m just gonna kind of sit back and let you do your thing,” as it started.

As it ended, Beiber added, “Hope you guys enjoyed that as much as I did … If you guys watched that and you don’t believe in the story of Jesus or whatever it may be, super OK. Everyone’s on their own journey, their own faith journey.”

“I just feel like in this time that the story of Jesus really resonates to me.”

The Canadian singer is also using self-isolation to work on music, but only teased a small clip of the beat to Instagram.