Hannah Brown Sparks Backlash Over ‘Insensitive’ Instagram Caption Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Hannah Brown is enjoying the warm weather in Jupiter, Florida — but it’s a recent Instagram post that has her catching some heat.

The former “Bachelorette” shared a couple photos of herself smiling from ear-to-ear while posing in a bikini on Friday. Some fans and friends — including fellow “Bachelorette”s Andi Dorfman and Desiree Hartsock — complimented the post, while others slammed Brown for her caption, which read, “What’s more contagious than a smile 😊.”

“The coronavirus, hannah, the freaking corona virus,” one follower wrote — to which Brown replied, “shhh, spread love not fear.”

The pageant queen later edited her caption to include a similar message after the backlash continued, writing, “Just trying to spread some love here rather than fear, not making light of the situation 🙏🏼.”

Still, fans continued to call Brown out. “The insensitivity to a virus that is killing thousands of people…,” one follower wrote.

“What’s more contagious is the corona virus and you are not helping to contain it with frolicking on the beach and having tik tock parties in a pool with numerous other people,” another commented. “Please think about others and not just yourself.”

Brown and her “Bachelorette” runner-up, Tyler Cameron, reunited in his hometown of Jupiter earlier this month, and have been keeping themselves entertained amid the coronavirus outbreak by posting videos with their friends on TikTok as @thequarantinecrew. While some videos have encouraged fans to wash their hands, the majority show the group hanging out at the beach or dancing by the pool — leaving Nick Viall unimpressed.

The former “Bachelor” appeared to call out Brown and Cameron during an appearance on Claudia Oshry’s Instagram Live on Thursday, as he discussed quarantining alone within his house amid the pandemic.

“Stay the f**k home. Stop doing TikTok videos with groups of people in the pool,” he said — after Cameron and Brown had notably just posted one.

“Are you referring to someone specifically?” Oshry jokingly asked.

“I’m just pointing it out,” Viall replied.

See more in the video below.

