Katharine McPhee And David Foster Dedicate Mariah Carey’s ‘Hero’ To All The Healthcare Workers

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are continuing their Instagram Live concerts while everyone is in self-isolation and this time they are dedicating a song to the healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

McPhee and Foster proceeded to perform Mariah Carey’s “Hero” during their feed.

“Been a lamb all my life, thanks for lifting our spirits in the toughest times – even 25+ years later, @MariahCarey,” McPhee captioned the video. She also added, “We dedicate this to all the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers – the actual heroes – who are tirelessly helping all of us in these times of despair. Much love! X.”

We dedicate this to all the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers – the actual heroes – who are tirelessly helping all of us in these times of despair. Much love! X — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) March 22, 2020

The video caught the attention of Carey who retweeted it, writing, “Appreciate you so much!! Thank you for singing my song so beautifully (and of course bravo to the maestro David Foster on the piano) Take care and stay safe!”

Appreciate you so much!! Thank you for singing my song so beautifully (and of course bravo to the maestro David Foster on the piano) Take care and stay safe! ❤️❤️ https://t.co/8ZnuxNBP00 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 22, 2020

Last week, the newlywed couple announced that they would be holding Instagram Live concerts to entertain everyone stuck at home.

“We decided because we’re all housebound as most of you are — or should be — that we would have a little fun,” the couple said in a video.

“We want to take requests for songs, but the thing is, I don’t know how to play any songs [by other people],” Foster added. “We’re new at this. We’re gonna be coming to you every day.”

A number of other musicians have also held their own at-home concerts including Brad Paisley, Coldplay, Keith Urban and Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.