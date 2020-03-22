Chris Hemsworth Gives Away Six Free Weeks Of His Health And Fitness App Centr ‘During This Challenging Time’

Chris Hemsworth has announced his fitness and health app Centr will be free for the next six weeks.

“We have been incredibly inspired by the outpouring of support and positivity from the Centr community during this challenging time. We hope that by making Centr available to everyone for this extended period, we can help even more people stay strong, healthy and find a sense of calm at a time when we all need that the most,” the actor said in a statement.

He also posted the news on his Instagram where he spoke of the importance of staying healthy while in isolation, “I think now more than ever is when we need to focus on what I believe to be the 3 key pillars to living healthier and happier- movement, nutrition, and mental fitness.”

According to a press release, Centr “includes access to over 1,000 unique workouts, 500+ delicious recipes, and entry into Centr’s private Facebook community which provides a nurturing and supportive space for members to engage and share experiences with others from anywhere in the world.”

New customers must sign up by March 31, 2020 through the Centr website to get the free weeks. Select any program and the six weeks will be applied.