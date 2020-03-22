Lionel Richie is Considering Bringing Back ‘We Are The World’ For Victims Of Coronavirus

It has been 35 years this month since “We Are the World” was recorded by over 40 stars to raise money for African famine.

The song ultimately raised $63 million for the cause and now Lionel Richie, who wrote the song with Michael Jackson, thinks it could be time for another release.

Richie has considered writing a new song but told People the same words keep coming out.

“Every time I try and write another message, I write those same words,” he said.

He added, “Two weeks ago, we said we didn’t want to do too much [about the song] because this is not the time to sell an anniversary. But the message is so clear.”

A version of “We Are the World” was released 10 years ago to assist with the earthquake in Haiti.

The “American Idol” judge spoke about writing the song with Jackson, particularly the chorus line “There’s a choice we’re making, we’re saving our own lives.”

“That line,” he noted, “came about as Michael and I were sitting there talking. We said, you can either say, ‘I’m saving my life’ or ‘We’re saving our lives.’ ’We Are the World’ is a statement we wanted to make. What do we do to save our own?”

Richie also mentioned the passing of his good friend Kenny Rogers. “I must admit, every once in a while, God has to do something to get us back on track,” he said.