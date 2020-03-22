‘American Idol’ Contestants Hannah Prestridge And Grace Leer Battle It Out In Duets

Hannah Prestridge and Grace Leer were put to the test during duets when they performed Miranda Lambert hit “Mama’s Broken Heart” on “American Idol”.

“This is almost like our little psychological test,” judge Lionel Richie said. “You get to see their personality shine without asking them who they are.”

The two both hit all their notes, but Leer had the sassy stage presence that made her stand out.

“Don’t give up on your dreams, Hannah,” Katy Perry told her as the left the stage. Prestridge promised to come back next year.