Actress Sophia Myles Reveals Her Dad Died Of Coronavirus

Sophia Myles is sharing the story of the “harsh reality” of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The actress revealed on Saturday that her father has died from coronavirus, just over a week after first contracting the illness.

Myles took to Twitter — where she’s been updating her friends and followers about her father’s illness and documenting his condition — to share the heartbreaking news.

“RIP Peter Myles. ❤️,” she wrote. “My dear Dad died only a few hours ago. It was the Corona Virus that finally took him.”

Shortly before posting the news of her father’s death, Myles, 40, shared a photo of herself visiting him in his hospital bed.

“Yesterday I went on a journey to see my father,” Myles captioned the photo, showing herself in a medical mask and protective gloves as she leans over her ailing father. “This is the harsh reality of the Coronavirus.”

The English actress first revealed that her father had contracted COVID-19 on March 14, when she shared a video to Twitter explaining that her dad was in a “locked ward” after being hospitalized.

Myles said that her father was dealing with coronavirus “on top of various other health problems,” and warned others to make sure and take the threat of the virus seriously.

Across the globe, more then 336,000 people have tested positive for the virus, and the death toll has topped over 14,600. In the United States, there have been over 37,200 cases and 416 known deaths.

