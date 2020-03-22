Jon Bon Jovi Asks Fans To Write The Verse For His New Song

Jon Bon Jovi is writing a new song and he needs your help.

The singer posted a video on Instagram on Sunday asking his followers to “write me a verse” for his new tune.

“Do What You Can. These are uneasy times we’re dealing with, but we’re all in this together. I wrote the first verse and the chorus. Write me a verse. Let’s tell your story….” he captioned the clip.

“One thing is sure, we will make it through. Now I did what I do best, I put something to words to maybe brighten up your day. Here’s my idea, we are going to write this one together,” he said starting off the video.

Bon Jovi then listed a number of ideas off that people could write about including “a baby on the way you can do nothing about” to “prom being cancelled.”

“Just remember, we are going to get through it,” he said before starting to sing.