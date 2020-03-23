‘American Idol’ Contestant Tears Up As Judges Separate Powerful Duo Following Emotional Performance

Sunday night’s “American Idol” duets round got incredibly emotional.

The latest instalment of the show saw two gay singers — Robert Taylor and Tito Rey — perform a love song together for the first time in the show’s history.

The pair, who worked all through the night on their performance after revealing how they really understand one another, belted out “Say So” by PJ Morton and JoJo.

RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Contestants Hannah Prestridge And Grace Leer Battle It Out In Duets

Despite the pair looking pleased after, Lionel Richie explained that it was all a little over the top.

The musician shared, “What we just witnessed was vocal gymnastics. I don’t know how to judge it because it was too acrobatic.

“For your duet I think it was not the greatest.”

RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Competitors Insist Their Rivalry Is Really A Bromance

Delivering the devastating news, Richie continued: “Tito, we love you, but you’re not going to make it to the next round. Robert, you’re going to go forward.”

As Taylor wiped away his tears, Rey insisted: “It’s fine, I really wish you the best.”

See more in the clip above.