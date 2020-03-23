‘American Idol’ Contestant Nearly A No-Show For Country Duet Due To Chicken Wings

Sometimes that ‘chicken wings’ craving does more harm than good.

On a new “American Idol”, contestant Madison Paige was paired up with Peyton Aldridge for their duet but things got off to a real rocky start.

While the other duos were busy practising and getting ready, Paige was freaking out because she couldn’t find Aldridge anywhere.

Finally, someone pointed them in the right direction, and Paige found her singing partner coming out of his hotel room, guitar in hand.

His explanation? “I’ve been in my room eating chicken wings,” he said.

Aldridge explained that he had gone to a gas station to get the wings, and he had just changed and was on his way down when they found him.

“I was kind of p**sed off because they had no ranch dressing, and you can’t eat chicken wings without ranch,” he said later.

Paige responded jokingly, “You also don’t go to a gas station for wings.”

“Who don’t?” Aldridge asked. “I don’t know where you’re from, but in Mississippi you do. Best fried chicken there is.”

“Not in Texas,” Paige said.

Once the two got to practising, things were off to the races, but just as the performance was coming up, the duo clashed over Aldridge’s last-minute choice to play guitar during the song.

Calling themselves the Chicken Wings, the two took the stage, explained the mishaps, and then performed “Don’t Want To Stay” by Jason Aldean and Kelly Clarkson.

Unfortunately, the performance did not go well, with the changes throwing Paige off her game. Before the judges rendered their verdict, Aldridge took a moment to apologize to his partner and asked the judges to give her another chance.

After conferring with each other, the judges decided to give them a second chance and put both singers through to the next round.