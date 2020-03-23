Jon Bon Jovi Joins In With Thousands Of Chicagoans For ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ Singalong

Jon Bon Jovi joined thousands of Chicagoans Saturday night to belt out his smash hit “Livin’ On A Prayer”.

Bon Jovi shared a video clip on Instagram, telling fans: “Hey Chicago! I heard that you guys are about to open up your windows and scream and shout to ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’.

“In these trying times I’m with you with all my heart and my soul.

“Sending my love. Sing it out, baby.”

People practising social distancing sang the much-loved track at 7 p.m. Saturday, with couple Rebecca Kell and Jenni Spinner planning the event after seeing Italians do similar things during the coronavirus crisis.

According to Logan Squarist, Kell said of her other half: “My wife was inspired by the Italian videos. She also loves karaoke, and we miss karaoke a lot.”

Kell added the pair were looking to promote “some fun and unity in this time of stress and isolation.”

See some videos of the singalong below.

Even Bartlett Police night couldn’t resist joining in the Chicagoland area’s sing-along of Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer" from the police station’s rooftop as a way of showing solidarity while Illinois shelters at home order due to the coronavirus outbreak.#chicagosingalong pic.twitter.com/HkFMHpKg3v — Bartlett IL PD (@bartlettpd) March 22, 2020

It was only two of us but hey! #chicagosingalong pic.twitter.com/TTtNmg4t6j — UnskinnyShero (@CarinaShero) March 22, 2020