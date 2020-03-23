Jon Bon Jovi Joins In With Thousands Of Chicagoans For ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ Singalong

Jon Bon Jovi joined thousands of Chicagoans Saturday night to belt out his smash hit “Livin’ On A Prayer”.
Bon Jovi shared a video clip on Instagram, telling fans: “Hey Chicago! I heard that you guys are about to open up your windows and scream and shout to ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’.
“In these trying times I’m with you with all my heart and my soul.
“Sending my love. Sing it out, baby.”
People practising social distancing sang the much-loved track at 7 p.m. Saturday, with couple Rebecca Kell and Jenni Spinner planning the event after seeing Italians do similar things during the coronavirus crisis.
According to Logan Squarist, Kell said of her other half: “My wife was inspired by the Italian videos. She also loves karaoke, and we miss karaoke a lot.”
Kell added the pair were looking to promote “some fun and unity in this time of stress and isolation.”
See some videos of the singalong below.