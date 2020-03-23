Robert De Niro Is Telling Everyone To Stay At Home: ‘I’m Watching You’

Don’t get on Robert De Niro’s bad side. Stay at home.

Over the weekend, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo shared a new PSA video message from none other than “The Irishman” star about the coronavirus pandemic.

Robert De Niro is watching you. Stay home. Save lives.#NewYorkStateStrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/WgAsBuIrKk — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 23, 2020

“We all need to stay home,” De Niro tells his fellow New Yorkers in the clip. “We need to stop the spread of this virus, and we can only do it together. Not just to protect ourselves but to protect others and all the older people you love.”

He then added cheekily, “I’m watching you.”