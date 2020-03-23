‘American Idol’ Lovebirds Face The Pressure Of Hollywood Week Duet

Being a couple on “American Idol” isn’t easy.

On the latest episode, lovebirds Margie Mays and Jonny West performed a duet for the judges during Hollywood Week.

RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Contestant Nearly A No-Show For Country Duet Due To Chicken Wings

The experience was nothing new for Mays, who made it through to Hollywood in a previous season of the show, but for West it was all a shock.

“I don’t know how you did it,” he told her during their practice sessions. “I give a lot of credit. I’m proud of you.”

Of course, the pressure quickly rose as the prospect of only one singer moving forward dawned on the couple.

RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Contestants Hannah Prestridge And Grace Leer Battle It Out In Duets

Mays and West’s performance of “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” by Meghan Trainor and John Legend was tender but as Katy Perry explained, in their relationship they might need a little “space.”

She told them that they both could do better and that they were “barely passing on to the next round.”

The couple celebrated making it through, but West admitted, “I look forward to starting the next round fresh.”

“We’re gonna be stronger separate,” Mays added.