Sir Patrick Stewart Entertains Fans In Quarantine, Releases Calming Video Of Himself Reading Shakespeare

Sir Patrick Stewart is keeping fans entertained during the coronavirus outbreak.

Like the rest of the world, Stewart has been practising social distancing at home, so he decided to put his time to good use Saturday by sharing a video of himself reciting Shakespeare’s Sonnet 116.

The actor was a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company for over 15 years.

The video went down a storm with fans on Twitter, so Stewart said he’ll be releasing the clips for the foreseeable future, starting with Sonnet 1.

1. I was delighted by the response to yesterday's posting of Shakespeare's Sonnet 116, and it has led me to undertake what follows… — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) March 22, 2020

He posted the saying, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away,” adding: “How about, ‘A sonnet a day keeps the doctor away’?”

2. When I was a child in the 1940s, my mother would cut up slices of fruit for me (there wasn't much) and as she put it in front of me she would say, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away." How about, “A sonnet a day keeps the doctor away”? So…here we go: Sonnet 1. pic.twitter.com/kDoMNhdqcI — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) March 22, 2020

See some of the reaction to the Shakespeare clips below.

Dear Mr. Stewart. Thanks for the sonnet. Wonderful. — Penny Taylor (@GhostWritingUSA) March 22, 2020

Can we not just have a Patrick Stewart channel? I could quite happily listen to this from dawn 'till dusk. pic.twitter.com/ueDpovWZFD — Paul Bateman (@PaulRMQ) March 22, 2020

You sir are a legend. Thank you ❤🖖 — Jay Stobie (@StobiesGalaxy) March 23, 2020

You. Are. Amazing. Thank you for sharing literature and art with that special Patrick Stewart flair. My family and I are stuck home all day and this is such a treat. Thank you. #NewYorkTough #ThankYouSir — Hope Nelson (@hopenels) March 23, 2020

Stay safe you lovely man. — Professional_Judy (@ProfessionalJu2) March 23, 2020