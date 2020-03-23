Sir Patrick Stewart Entertains Fans In Quarantine, Releases Calming Video Of Himself Reading Shakespeare

Sir Patrick Stewart is keeping fans entertained during the coronavirus outbreak.
Like the rest of the world, Stewart has been practising social distancing at home, so he decided to put his time to good use Saturday by sharing a video of himself reciting Shakespeare’s Sonnet 116.
The actor was a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company for over 15 years.
The video went down a storm with fans on Twitter, so Stewart said he’ll be releasing the clips for the foreseeable future, starting with Sonnet 1.
He posted the saying, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away,” adding: “How about, ‘A sonnet a day keeps the doctor away’?”
See some of the reaction to the Shakespeare clips below.