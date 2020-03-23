Liam Gallagher Washes His Hands To Oasis Hits

If you need some songs to help time your hand-washing routine, Liam Gallagher’s got you covered.

The musician has been posting videos on Instagram in which he sings Oasis hits while washing his hands to keep safe during the coronavirus crisis.

“Wash your hands, you little f**kers,” Gallagher says to his followers after singing the chorus to “Champagne SOAPernova”.